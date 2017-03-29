BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers a Monaco SA
Strategic partnership between Societe des Bains de Mer (S.B.M.) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG)
Partnership includes a mutual commitment to work together on development and operation of entertainment businesses
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.