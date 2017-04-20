April 20 Baiyang Investment Group Inc :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 12.4 million yuan to 17.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.8 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of aquatic food product and fodder, as well as increased investment loss are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kwcw6d

