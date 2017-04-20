BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Baiyang Investment Group Inc :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 12.4 million yuan to 17.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.8 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of aquatic food product and fodder, as well as increased investment loss are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kwcw6d
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kwcw6d
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees