BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co Ltd
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
* Says Gold One Group Limited will hold 19.46 percent stake in Sibanye Gold Limited after transaction
* Says its joint stock company Sibanye Gold Limited plans to acquire U.S. firm Stillwater Mining Company for $2.81 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pufr94; bit.ly/2pcgV4M
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.