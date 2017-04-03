BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 3 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* Says march total sales of 272,197 vehicles versus 305,800 vehicles last year
* Says march motorcycles sales of 244,235 vehicles versus 264,249 vehicles last year
* Says march commercial vehicles sales of 27962 vehicles versus 41,551 vehicles last year Source text - (bit.ly/2nMZOFT) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17