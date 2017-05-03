BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
* Says April motorcycles sales of 293,932 vehicles versus 291,898 vehicles last year
* Says April commercial vehicles sales of 35,868 vehicles versus 38,211 vehicles last year
* Says April exports 151913 vehicles , up 46 percent Source text: bit.ly/2qwBHwc Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17