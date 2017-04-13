BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 13 Bajaj Corp Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 526.7 million rupees
* March quarter net sales 2.04 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 11.50 per share Source text: bit.ly/2o8MFpY Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17