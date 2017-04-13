April 13 Bajaj Corp Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 526.7 million rupees

* March quarter net sales 2.04 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 11.50 per share