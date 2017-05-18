BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 18 Bajaj Finance Ltd
* Says alloted 8855 NCDs worth 8.86 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qvtkDp) Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)