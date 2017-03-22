US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 22 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
* Approved sale and transfer of co-generation power business of capacity of 449 MW located in uttar pradesh to LPGCL
* Co has also negotiated escalation to tariff for power and margin on steam to be bought by co from LPGCL
* Says entire amount of cash consideration to be utilised towards advance repayment of existing term debt
* Deal expected to be completed by june 30, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2o3BLBh) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)