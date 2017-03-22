March 22 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

* Approved sale and transfer of co-generation power business of capacity of 449 MW located in uttar pradesh to LPGCL

* Co has also negotiated escalation to tariff for power and margin on steam to be bought by co from LPGCL

* Says entire amount of cash consideration to be utilised towards advance repayment of existing term debt

* Deal expected to be completed by june 30, 2017