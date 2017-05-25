BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd:
* Says did not recommend any dividend
* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 16.88 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.29 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 17.53 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qetrnX) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016