May 25 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd:

* Says did not recommend any dividend

* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 16.88 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.29 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 17.53 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qetrnX) Further company coverage: