March 7 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes announces February 2017 Rig counts

* Baker Hughes Inc - Average U.S. Rig count for February 2017 was 744, up 61 from 683 counted in January 2017

* Baker Hughes Inc - Average Canadian Rig count for February 2017 was 342, up 40 from 302 counted in January 2017

* Baker Hughes Inc - Worldwide Rig count for Feb 2017 was 2,027, up 109 from 1,918 counted in January 2017, and up 266 from 1,761 counted in February 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - International Rig count for February 2017 was 941, up 8 from 933 counted in January 2017

* Baker Hughes- International offshore Rig count for Feb 2017 was 200, down 6 from 206 counted in Jan 2017, down 25 from 225 counted in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: