Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
June 5 Baker Hughes Inc:
* Baker Hughes and GE announce executive leadership team for Baker Hughes, a GE company
* Lorenzo Simonelli to be CEO of Baker Hughes upon closing of proposed transaction to combine GE's oil & gas business with Baker Hughes
* Company will have operations in more than 120 countries, about 70,000 employees and hold dual headquarters in Houston, Texas and London, UK
* Brian Worrell to be CFO of Baker Hughes upon closing of proposed transaction to combine GE's oil & gas business with Baker Hughes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: