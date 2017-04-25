BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes announces first quarter results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to $2.3 billion
* Baker Hughes Inc - "looking forward to rest of year, we believe that North America onshore market will continue to grow"
* Q1 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Baker Hughes Inc - for international onshore markets, activity has bottomed and we expect it will remain stable, with few pockets of modest growth for FY
* Baker Hughes Inc - "we expect there to be headwinds offshore throughout rest of 2017"
* Baker Hughes Inc - qtrly revenue for upstream chemicals business, grew in line with production volumes
* Baker Hughes Inc - qtrly international revenues declined as a result of year-end sales not repeating, seasonal activity reductions, and price deterioration
* Baker Hughes Inc - while onshore rig count increase in North America has been more robust than expected, industry still working to absorb excess service capacity
* Baker Hughes Inc says for most drilling-related product lines in North America, co believes it is on the cusp of a broader pricing recovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.