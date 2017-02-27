Feb 27 P/F Bakkafrost
* q4 operational ebit dkk 349.6 million (Reuters poll dkk
376 million)
* expects to harvest 55,500 tonnes in 2017 (Reuters poll
55,600)
* Expects to release 11.5 million smolts in 2017, compared
with 11.7 million smolts in 2016 and 11.3 smolts released in
2015
* proposes dividend of dkk 8.70 for 2016 (Reuters poll dkk
9.38)
* Says the proposed dividend corresponds to 49.8 pct of
adjusted earnings for 2016
* Says latest update from Kontali still estimates a global
supply of Atlantic salmon to increase around 2 pct in 2017,
compared to 2016
* has signed contracts covering around 36 pct of expected
harvested volumes for 2017
* Price level on long-term contracts are on a higher level
than ever before. At present, there are no indications that this
price level should decrease significantly
* Havsbrun's sales of fish feed in 2017 are expected to be
at 85,000 tonnes
* Says high equity ratio together with bank financing and
issuance of bonds makes the financial situation strong. This
enables Bakkafrost to carry out its investment plans, m&a,
organic growth and fulfil dividend policy
* q4 revenues dkk 868 million (Reuters poll dkk 876 million)
* Vap segment made an operational ebit of dkk -60.8 million.
Ebitda for fof segment was dkk 71.1 million
