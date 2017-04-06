April 6 Balaji Telefilms Ltd

* Balaji Telefilms Ltd says ALTBalaji partners with ACT Fibernet to promote, distribute subscription video-on-demand service

* Balaji Telefilms - ACT Fibernet's customers will now be able to subscribe to ALTBalaji's SVOD service as part of broadband package

* Balaji Telefilms - ALTBalaji will be commercially available from mid-April