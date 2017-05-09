GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 9 Balchem Corp
* Balchem corporation reports record first quarter net earnings of $15.5 million and first quarter adjusted net earnings of $18.9 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 sales $137.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $139 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.