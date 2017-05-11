BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 BALDER
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 631 MILLION VERSUS SEK 468 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.