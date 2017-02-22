BRIEF-African Dawn Capital sees FY HEPS between 36.94 and 43.25 cents per share
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
Feb 22 Balder:
* Q4 rental income 1.43 billion Swedish crowns ($158.73 million) versus 680 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 650 million crowns versus 482 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend for ordinary shares
* Proposes that a dividend of 20 crowns per share be paid for preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0089 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approved investment in panacee medical hong kong ltd for a total registered capital of hk$80 million