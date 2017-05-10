May 10 Baldwin & Lyons Inc

* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - net premiums earned during Q1 of 2017 totaled $74.0 million, 10.6 pct higher than Q1 of 2016

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc qtrly net investment income of $3.7 million, reflected an increase of 7.3 pct compared to Q1 of 2016

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - book value per share on March 31, 2017 was $27.34, an increase of $0.53 per share during Q1