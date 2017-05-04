May 4 Balfour Beatty Plc

* Balfour Beatty awarded Southern Gateway contract

* Been awarded a $625 million contract to reconstruct and improve 'Southern Gateway', an 11 mile stretch of road in Dallas, Texas

* Has been awarded in joint venture to Pegasus Link Constructors LLC, a joint venture between Balfour Beatty (45 percent) and Fluor Corporation (55 percent)

