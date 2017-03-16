March 16 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Final dividend 1.8 pence per share
* Total dividend 2.7 pence per share
* Balfour beatty 2016 full year results
* Fy order book £12.7bn, up 15% (up 4% at constant exchange
rates (cer))
* Fy underlying revenue £8.5bn, up 4% (down 3% at cer)
* Fy group returned to profit following two years of losses;
underlying profit from operations (pfo) £67m
* In second half of 2016 uk construction returned to
underlying profitability
* Significantly exceeded 24-month phase one targets - £439m
cash in: £123m cost out
* Fy underlying pre-tax profit 60 million stg versus
underlying pretax loss of 123 million stg year ago
* Last, we expect to achieve industry-standard margins and
over medium term, industry-leading performance - ceo
* Balfour beatty - over next 24 months, expects
construction, support services businesses to continue positive
trajectory to reach industry-standard margins
* Balfour beatty - over next 24 months, underlying profit
margin from operations targets are: uk construction 2%-3% us
construction 1%-2% support services 3%-5%
