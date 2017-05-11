May 11 Ballantyne Strong Inc
* Ballantyne Strong says during preparation of March quarter
form 10-Q, identified two misstatements in FY 2016 consolidated
financial statements
* Ballantyne Strong Inc says investors should no longer rely
upon company's previously released financial statements for year
ended December 31, 2016
* Ballantyne Strong says on May 9, 2017, company's
management and audit committee of its board decided to file
amended form 10-K for FY 2016
* Ballantyne Strong says restated financial statements to be
included in amended form 10-K for FY 2016 - sec filing
* Says cannot yet estimate when it will complete restatement
and file its amended report
* Qtrly expects to file its form 10-Q for quarter ended
March 31, 2017 promptly after restatement is concluded
* Says on May 9, 2017, company suspended its stock
repurchase program, effective immediately
