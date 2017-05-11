May 11 Ballantyne Strong Inc

* Ballantyne Strong says during preparation of March quarter form 10-Q, identified two misstatements in FY 2016 consolidated financial statements

* Ballantyne Strong Inc says investors should no longer rely upon company's previously released financial statements for year ended December 31, 2016

* Ballantyne Strong says on May 9, 2017, company's management and audit committee of its board decided to file amended form 10-K for FY 2016

* Ballantyne Strong says restated financial statements to be included in amended form 10-K for FY 2016 - sec filing

* Says cannot yet estimate when it will complete restatement and file its amended report

* Qtrly expects to file its form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2017 promptly after restatement is concluded

* Says on May 9, 2017, company suspended its stock repurchase program, effective immediately