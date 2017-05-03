BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Ballantyne Strong Inc:
* Ballantyne Strong Inc- on April 27 subsidiary entered into a five-year term loan facility for an aggregate amount of $2.0 million - SEC filing
* Ballantyne Strong Inc- term loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.50% per annum and matures on may 10, 2022
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results