BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
April 5 Ballard Power Systems Inc
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Says to supply Broad-Ocean with 200 fuel cell modules in 2017 to support initial projects
* Says the $11 million order to be incremental to expected $25 million value of technology transfer deal
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.