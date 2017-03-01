China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Ballard Power Systems Inc:
* Ballard reports Q4 and full year 2016 results & 2017 outlook
* Qtrly total revenue was $30.7 million, a 54% improvement
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Ballard Power Systems Inc says China is expected to account for an increased proportion of total revenue in 2017
* Has committed orders of $87 million expected for delivery in 2017
* Ballard Power Systems - anticipates growth in power products in 2017, supported by increased activity in heavy duty motive and growth in portable power
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $26.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.