BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 15 Balnibarbi Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire 70 percent stake (7,000 shares) in KIKUSUI COMPANY LIMITED, from an individual
* Acquisition Price not disclosed
* Effective Sept. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3Y3XIu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.