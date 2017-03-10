BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Baloise Holding Ltd:
* Publishes offer prospectus for public takeover offer for Pax Anlage AG
* Board of directors of Pax Anlage resolved to support the offeror's public takeover offer and to recommend to the shareholders that they accept it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )