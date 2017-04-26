April 26 Baloise Holding AG:

* Baloise's public takeover bid for Pax Anlage AG comes to fruition

* Up to the end of the offer period, a total of 17,685 Pax Anlage shares were offered to the offeror, equating to 9.83 pct of all Pax Anlage shares listed as at 25 April

* Baloise's long-term equity investment in Pax Anlage at the end of the offer period stands at total of 146,224 Pax Anlage shares, equating to 81.24 per cent of voting rights and share capital of Pax Anlage