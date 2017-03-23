March 23 Baloise Holding Ltd
* Says 2016 consolidated net profit 533.9 million Sfr
* Says proposed dividend increase to CHF 5.20 per share
* Says at the start of 2017, Baloise embarked on its simply
safe strategic journey, which defines three targets to be
achieved by 2021
* Baloise says these include cash of CHF 2 billion to be
returned to holding company to invest in future growth and
maintain shareholder policy, an additional one million customers
are to be signed up
* Baloise says 2016 net combined ratio improves by 1.1
percentage points to 92.2 percent
* Baloise says 2016 buy-back of up to three million treasury
shares to begin in the first half of 2017
* Baloise says 2016 profit to shareholders for the period
rises by 4.4 percent to CHF 534.8 million
Source text for Eikon: [here
]
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)