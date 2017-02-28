BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Baltika AS:
* Q4 2016 turnover at 12.7 million euros ($13.47 million) versus 13.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 2016 net profit at 0.62 million euros versus loss of 4.6 million euros year ago
* Says the reasons for the improved results is leaving unprofitable high risk retail markets of Ukraine and Russia
Source text: bit.ly/2ludMKR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.