May 26 Ban Leong Technologies Ltd :

* FY profit after tax attributable to owners of co S$2.8 million versus S$2.5 million

* FY revenue S$140.4 million versus S$138.3 million

* Final one-tier tax exempt dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share in respect of FY ended 31 March 2017