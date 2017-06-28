BRIEF-Hill International to oversee construction of Dubai Creek Harbour development
* Hill International- received contract from Emaar Properties to provide program management services in connection with Dubai Creek Harbour development
June 28 Ban Loong Holdings Ltd :
* Fy revenue HK$299.3 million versus HK$116.4 million
* No dividend was paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017
* Loss for year attributable from continuing operations HK$191.2 million versus loss of 23.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company as borrower and jianda value investment fund entered into a term loan agreement