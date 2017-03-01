March 1 Banc Of California Inc
* Banc of California Inc- on february 28, subsidiary
entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Caliber
Home Loans, Inc - sec filing
* Banc of California- pursuant to agreement,subject to
terms,conditions contained,bank will receive $25 million cash
premium payment
* Banc of California - enters agreement for sale of mortgage
servicing rights (MSRS) on about $3.8 billion in unpaid balances
of conventional agency mortgages to Caliber
* Banc of California Inc - Caliber will purchase MSRS for
$36 million, resulting in a net loss of $3.5 million as a result
of MSR sale
