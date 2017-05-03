BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Banc Of California Inc
* Banc Of California Inc Qtrly net interest income $80.5 million versus $67.24 million
* Banc of california reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Banc Of California Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.