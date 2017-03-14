March 14 Banc Of California Inc:
* Banc Of California reaches cooperation agreement with
legion partners asset management
* Banc Of California - agreed to expand size of board by 2
members, conduct search in consultation with legion for 2
additional independent directors
* Banc Of California - Legion Partners agreed to withdraw
its notice of nomination, submission of a business proposal
submitted to company on February 6
* Says new independent directors will be in addition to
previous appointments of Richard Lashley and W. Kirk Wycoff
* Banc Of California Inc - Legion Partners and its
affiliates beneficially own approximately 6.6% of company's
outstanding common stock
* Banc Of California - says under terms of agreement, Legion
Partners will vote its shares in support of any director
nominated and recommended by board
* Banc Of California Inc - Legion Partners has also agreed
to abide by certain customary standstill provisions
* Banc Of California Inc - Legion Partners will not acquire
greater than 10% of outstanding common stock of company
* Banc Of California - agreement will be in effect for
period starting from signing of agreement through first day
following co's 2017 annual meeting
* Banc Of California-Calstrs has withdrawn its 14A-8
proposal regarding amending percentage of shares needed for
shareholders to amend company's bylaws
* Banc Of California Inc - Calstrs not a party to agreement
with Legion
* Banc Of California - Legion's proposed nominees, Marjorie
Bowen and Roger H. Ballou, will be considered along with other
candidates for 2 additional board seats
