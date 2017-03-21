March 21 Italy's Banca Carige says:
* it has not yet received any feedback from European Central
Bank (ECB) supervisors on its new business plan
* it received final assessment of the ECB's on-site loan
inspection on March 6
* ECB's final assessment did not request any further loan
writedowns, but noted deficiencies in the bank's lending
practices
* it must provide answers to the ECB by April 5 indicating
measures undertaken to solve flaws in its lending practices
* lender still seeking to set up a consortium to guarantee
share sale
* it may need third parties to invest in bank's bad loan
vehicle in order to be able to deconsolidate bad debts
* Italian market watchdog Consob has asked the bank to give
an update on the implementation of the industrial plan in its
quarterly financial statements, starting from March 31.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)