Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Italian lender Banca Carige says:
* Board has approved the sale of a portfolio of bad loans worth 950 million euros by June
* Bad loan portfolio to be sold to a securitisation vehicle
* It will tap state guarantee scheme to securitise the loans
* To pick advisers for the transaction soon Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.