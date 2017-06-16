BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Banca Carige says:
* has transferred gross bad loans worth 938 million euros ($1.05 billion) to a vehicle that will wrap them in asset backed securities and sell them to investors
* it will tap a state guarantee scheme dubbed GACS to carry out the securitisation
* the move is part of the bank's strategic plan requested by the European Central Bank last December Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.