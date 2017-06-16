June 16 Banca Carige says:

* has transferred gross bad loans worth 938 million euros ($1.05 billion) to a vehicle that will wrap them in asset backed securities and sell them to investors

* it will tap a state guarantee scheme dubbed GACS to carry out the securitisation

* the move is part of the bank's strategic plan requested by the European Central Bank last December