May 9 BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA

* REPORTED NET INCOME OF €34.2 MLN IN 1Q17, VERSUS € 15.3 MLN IN 1Q16

* ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF €21.8 MLN IN 1Q17, UP 20% VERSUS €18.3 MLN IN 1Q16 WITH MAGELLAN

* ADJUSTED NET BANKING INCOME AMOUNTS TO €45.9 MILLION IN 1Q17, UP 20% COMPARED TO THE €38.2 MILLION OF 1Q16 INCLUDING MAGELLAN Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)