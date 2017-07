July 11 (Reuters) - BANCA GENERALI SPA:

* Sees Fy 2017 Net Inflows at Eur 5.0 Billion - 5.5 Billion

* 2021 Total Assets Target: Eur 70 Billion

* MANAGED ASSETS AND ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION AT 30 JUNE 2017 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE EUR 52 BILLION OVERALL, A 9.5% INCREASE YTD Source text: reut.rs/2udcD28 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)