March 27 Banca Ifis SpA:
* Acquires 2 portfolios of retail and corporate NPLs for a total nominal value of about 573
million euros ($624.40 million)
* The first deal, closed with an investment bank, is related to a portfolio which consists
of about 3,500 positions for a nominal value of 413 million euros
* The first portfolio is made up of 62 pct of corporate loans and the rest of retail loans
* The second deal calls for the purchase from an international banking group of a portfolio
of primarily unsecured consumer loans of over 13,000 positions for about 160 million euros
(nominal value)
($1 = 0.9177 euros)
