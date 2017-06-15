June 15 BANCA IFIS SPA:

* INTERBANCA (PART OF BANCA IFIS SINCE 30 NOVEMBER 2016) HAS UNDERWRITTEN BOND ISSUED BY ICM SPA

* ICM SPA'S ISSUE WAS UNDERWRITTEN BY INTERBANCA FOR 5 MILLION EURO AND IS LAST TRANCHE OF A TRANSACTION TOTALLING 30 MILLION EURO

* ISSUE WILL BE LISTED IN MULTILATERAL TRADING SYSTEM OF ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE, SPECIFICALLY EXTRAMOT PRO SEGMENT, WITH MATURITY IN JUNE 2023 AND A YIELD OF 4.6%