BRIEF-Pershing Square says PSH NAV per share as on June 27 was $17.69
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
June 27 BancFirst Corp
* Bancfirst names two new board members
* Bancfirst corp - robin smith and joe ford have been elected to board of both bank and its parent company
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017