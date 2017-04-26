April 26Banco BPI SA, the Portuguese unit of Spain's Caixabank:

* Said late on Wednesday it had a first-quarter net loss of 123 million euros ($134 million) after a year-ago profit of 46 million.

* The loss reflects a negative impact of 212 million euros from the sale of a 2 percent stake in its unit BFA and consequent deconsolidation of BFA, which BPI no longer controls.

* Excluding the deconsolidation impact, net profit rose to 90 million euros.

* Fully-implemented core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.8 percent at the end of March, complies with minimum requirements for 2017.

* Net interest income from domestic operations up 7 percent

* The ratio of loans in arrears for more than 90 days in the domestic operations accounts fell to 2.9 percent in March 2017 from 3.6 percent a year earlier.

* The credit at risk ratio decreased to 3.8 percent from 4.6 percent.

