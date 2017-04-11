BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Banco BPM:
* says 29.25 percent of securities in subordinated note buyback of around 640 million euros were tendered at April 7
* On April 6 the bank extended the offer to April 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.