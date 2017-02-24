Feb 24 Banco BPM says:

* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio

* It comfortably met the capital requirement as it had a 12.30 percent phase-in CET1 ratio at the end of last year