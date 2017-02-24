BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Banco BPM says:
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
* It comfortably met the capital requirement as it had a 12.30 percent phase-in CET1 ratio at the end of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* Call follows Reuters report on One Journal Square promotion