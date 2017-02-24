Feb 24 Banco di Sardegna SpA:

* FY operating income 357.1 million euros ($377.99 million)versus 425.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 60.7 million euros versus loss 2.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.53 euros per saving share (of which 0.15 euros for FY 2015), 0.35 euros per preference share and 0.32 euros per ordinary share