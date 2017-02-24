BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Banco di Sardegna SpA:
* FY operating income 357.1 million euros ($377.99 million)versus 425.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 60.7 million euros versus loss 2.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.53 euros per saving share (of which 0.15 euros for FY 2015), 0.35 euros per preference share and 0.32 euros per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5