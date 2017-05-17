UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrade of Australian banks won't raise funding costs - analysts
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
May 17 BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA:
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.