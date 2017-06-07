China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 7 TECHNICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF THE IBEX INDICES:
* SAYS TO EXCLUDE BANCO POPULAR FROM IBEX-35 AFTER MARKET CLOSES ON JUNE 7, INDEX TO BE TEMPORARILY COMPOSED OF 34 ELEMENTS Source text: bit.ly/2rAIcjW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: