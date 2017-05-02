BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says equity vendor (a unit of LCR) enters equity transfer agreement
* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
May 2 Banco Popular Espanol SA:
* Says to sell all the shares of its unit Popular Servicios Financeros to ABANCA Corporacion Bancaria for 39 million euros ($42.5 million)
* Says sale represents a gain of 6.7 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)