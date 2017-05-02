May 2 Banco Popular Espanol SA:

* Says to sell all the shares of its unit Popular Servicios Financeros to ABANCA Corporacion Bancaria for 39 million euros ($42.5 million)

* Says sale represents a gain of 6.7 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9168 euros)