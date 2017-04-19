BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Bancorpsouth Inc:
* BancorpSouth announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Qtrly net interest margin "remained stable" at 3.46 percent
* Net interest revenue was $114.6 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 3.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.